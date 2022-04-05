A new tomb Raider was in fact announced this afternoon by Crystal Dynamics, which confirmed they are using Unreal Engine 5 for the new chapter of the series, which apparently will push the limits of photorealismaccording to reports from the developers.

During the State of Unreal event, during which Epic Games announced the public availability of Unreal Engine 5, Crystal Dynamics also confirmed that it is working on the new graphics engine for the construction of the next Tomb Raider, which does not yet have a official name and of which there are no precise details, except precisely the technological base on which it is built.

Some hints can be drawn from the development team’s concise communication: “Crystal Dynamics is proud to be part of Unreal Engine 5,” said Dallas Dickinson, GM of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: A screenshot from the game

“The new engine translates into a new level of storytelling in gaming experiences, and that’s why we’re excited to announce today that we have development started of the upcoming Tomb Raider, based on Unreal Engine 5 “.

From these words it seems clear that the game is still in the early stages of development, so it is likely that there is still a long way to go before we can see it in action. “Our goal is to push the limits of graphic fidelity and be able to deliver an experience cinematic action adventure quality that fans deserve from Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise, “Dickinson said.

The series therefore returns to the hands of Crystal Dynamics after the last chapter, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was largely managed by Eidos Montreal. In the meantime, we have seen that Jeff Ross, the director of Days Gone, has joined the team in question.