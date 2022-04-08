It was recently announced that Crystal Dynamics is working on a new one tomb Raider developed in Unreal Engine 5. For now, of course, there is still no release date and we don’t even know what the story will be, let alone the setting.

According to recent rumors and speculations, it looks like it will be a remake of the first Tomb Raider. But how does this hypothesis arise? Shortly after the announcement of the new chapter, only a redesigned artwork of the first Tomb Raider was published on the social channels of the series. The new logo of the franchise, which is very reminiscent of the logo of the first games, is also visible in the official announcement video.

Based on this, many fans believe a remake is imminent. It wouldn’t be the first Tomb Raider remake, as Tomb Raider: Anniversary owners know, so a version of the first title using Unreal Engine 5 this time would seem plausible.

Anyway, for now we are simply talking about rumors. We just have to wait for news from Crystal Dynamics.

Source: Reddit