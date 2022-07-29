Through a new report by Colin Moriarty we have the opportunity to discover the first details on the next game from tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics (developer) and Embracer (publisher). The information is related to the setting and Lara Croft.

According to the above, the code name of the game is Project Jawbreaker. The next Tomb Raider will have a setting realistic, serious tone but will include some great elements.

This version of Lara Croft she is more experienced, with many years of adventure on her shoulders. The woman sets herself the goal of “protecting the artifacts” she has recovered. There will no longer be the drama of her family, but the woman fights against loneliness. Lara’s adventures are so famous in the game world that the media know them and this has led to the birth of other “Tomb Raiders”: the woman will have a sort of team to lead, which will help her in the face of some cataclysm. mysterious.

As always, we remind you that what is indicated is only one rumor. Moriarty claims to have received a provisional script used by some actors who are applying for some roles in the new Tomb Raider game. Obviously, this could be incorrect, but Moriarty is a known source.

However, the possibility remains that some of the information will become obsolete, following possible changes in plans by the developers.

If the videogame saga seems to continue, it seems instead that the new film has been canceled, will there be another reboot without Alicia Vikander?