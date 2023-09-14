Tomb Raider, the adventure series born on PS1 featuring the iconic protagonist Lara Croftreturns showing the first three chapters of its heroine’s adventures in a new version.

The announcement came during today’s Nintendo Direct and, at the same time, PlayStation and Xbox also announced that the Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered.

On February 14th, this will be the release date, we will have the opportunity to put our hands on it again (or for the first time, if you are particularly young) three great games who made the history of the action-adventure genre.

The three titles, released on PS1, are presented again with very simple but effective high definition graphics: during the trailer we saw several iconic scenes remastered.

Tomb Raider is a series of adventure video games that was very popular between the end of the 90s and the beginning of 2000, then passing through the numerous rebootsnot always appreciated by critics.

The developers’ intention to do so is evident learn about the origins of this historic series. We saw that, some time ago, a collection was released on Nintendo Switch that contains two other well-known titles from the saga: Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris.

Now that the franchise is under the wing of Amazon Games, fans are hoping it arrives soon a completely new gamealthough, in any case, a tribute to the glorious past of the series can only raise a melancholy smile.