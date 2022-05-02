There series from tomb Raider has totaled to date sales for well 88 million copies: Eidos Montreal, team author of the latest episode of the franchise, announced it during a livestream.

The communication took place on the sidelines of the news of the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and their IPs by Embracer Group, which for some hours has been causing both users and professionals to discuss.

Interestingly, Eidos also provided the Tomb Raider reboot episode numbers, announcing that Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider have sold in total. 38 million copies.

In short, the new one Lara Croft was the protagonist of a successful run, despite everything, going by itself to cover almost half of the figures achieved to date by the entire franchise created by Core Design in 1996.

A further element of reflection on why PlayStation and Xbox have let Tomb Raider and the other intellectual properties get away, sold for only 300 million dollars to the Embracer Group.