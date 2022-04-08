As announced earlier this week, the developers of Crystal Dynamics they are working on a new project of tomb Raider in Unreal Engine 5. Apart from this detail, no further information has been provided so far.

However it is now also clear that Rhianna Pratchett, the author of the stories in the reboot trilogy, will not be involved in the work on the next Tomb Raider. Pratchett confirmed this in a recent interview.

However, the author eagerly awaits the new Tomb Raider adventure and will follow Lara Croft’s next journey with interest, also giving some advice on the creation of the protagonist. “We had a lot of fun developing his character, so I’d probably like to see fewer issues with his father“explained Pratchett.”I love to see her start her own business and really enjoy what she is doing. Because when we were writing the story of the reboot, she was really going to be a tomb thief“.

“So this was the prototype. And all the qualities associated with Tomb Raider, such as tenacity, courage, resourcefulness, resurfaced with her. I want to see the full development, I want to see the cheeky lines and the things I wish I had written. However, before he was not yet in that phase, he did not yet have all this security. I think the trilogy has been very well received by the fans, so it will be exciting to see what comes next“.

Source: Eurogamer