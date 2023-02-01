Despite having been around for some time already due to soft launches, Tomb Raider Reloaded finally has one exit date official, announced by the developers as part of a trailer which also opens the pre-registrations on iOS and Android.

Announced in November of 2020, Tomb Raider Reloaded brings back the iconic character of Lara Croft on smartphones and tablets, but within a substantially different experience than the action adventures seen on PC and consoles.

The game uses a cartoonish graphic style, with an almost girlish Lara holding the inevitable two pistols and facing dangers and enemies of all kinds, including huge dinosaurs: a reminder of the classic chapters.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be available for download for freebut be careful: only by subscribers to Netflix: apparently the studio has ripped up an agreement with the streaming platform to offer its title to that user.