Tomb Raider Reloaded made its device debut iOS And androidas confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion. The game is free to download and apparently doesn’t require a Netflix subscription, as noted above.

Announced in November 2020, Tomb Raider Reloaded was distributed in soft launch in some territories, also to test the freemium model and hers microtransactionsand now we can finally try this cartoony retelling of the adventures of Lara Croft.

“The game is inspired by the original Tomb Raider titles: grab Lara’s iconic dual pistols and prepare for an adventure around the world!” reads the official synopsis, although the mechanics of the mobile game are actually very different from those of the classic episodes of the series.

“Travel through the golden arched portals of treacherous underground tombs, dangerous mountain caves, lush jungles and lush waterfalls.”

“During your quest, you’ll avoid hidden traps, discover ancient relics, solve tons of puzzles, and face off against a variety of enemies and bosses (am I wrong, or do I hear a T-Rex ringing?) both new and familiar to the Tomb Raider series, including bloodthirsty wolves, venomous snakes, fearsome golems and magical elemental creatures!”

“The gameplay features roguelike and procedurally generated stages, for a new and different experience with each raid. As you level up, you’ll be able to accumulate skills and perks such as piercing shots, experience boosts, grenade throws, and shots arc, to unleash more powerful attacks, level up the character faster and deal more damage.