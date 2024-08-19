A few years ago Netflix revealed its plans to make an anime inspired by the video games Tomb Raider. After a brief teaser a couple of months ago, they finally released a first trailer in the form of promises another great adaptation on the way to its catalog.

What is immediately apparent is that this Netflix series will follow the chronology of the reboot of Tomb Raider. After all, not only do we see Lara Croft in an outfit similar to those games, but we also have the return of her partner in those adventures, Jonah. Of course, there are also new rivals, allies, and what seems like an exciting global search.

This anime is being produced by Powerhouse studio. They were responsible for the series of Castlevania and its spin-off, Nocturneboth available on Netflix. So they’ve already proven their skills in giving us captivating animations inspired by video games. What they showed of the adventures with Lara Croft left us wanting to see it.

Fortunately, there is not much time left before we can see the twist they give to tomb Raider with this anime. Its premiere is planned for October 10th. That day, the first season will be available on Netflix. It is worth noting that although it has not yet come out, a second season has already been confirmed, so it seems that they have a lot of faith in it. Do you too?

What do we know about the Tomb Raider series on Netflix?

The series of tomb Raider on Netflix takes place right after the end of its reboot trilogy. Here we follow Lara Croft in a new story that will serve to unite the chronology of the reboot with that of the three original games.. So we’ll probably see the return or introduction of some memorable characters.

This series has nothing to do with the one planned by Prime Video with the help of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. That is a totally unrelated live-action production that It also won’t connect to a new game in the series that’s in development. If it goes well, it looks like it will be a great year for fans of Lara Croft’s adventures. Do you think she will be back on top?

