To this day, the name of Embracer Group is one that is quite well known in the video game industry, since they own several developers that include prominent names such as Crystal Dynamicsresponsible for the reboot of tomb Raider. And although it is reported that everything has gone relatively well, it seems that they have had a fall in the stock market.

This has occurred after the failure of a negotiation that promised a lot for the Swedish company, and that it was going to have a transition of six full fiscal years. According to what has been said, this deal could have brought them 2 billion dollars in income if it had been closed, although the result has already been seen with investors and their casualties.

Something worth mentioning is that the possible business partner would have remained anonymous, and that he backed out of negotiating on the plan hours before the companies had met. That led to a 45% decline in the stock market, suggesting the magnitude that was planned and now it is not known if the recovery will come soon.

Representatives of Embracer Group They mentioned that if everything went according to plan, several large-scale projects were going to be nurtured by the alliance, among which there were supposed to be high-quality video games. At the moment they have important creators in the industry under their yoke, in fact they already have in their plans games of The Lord of the rings.

Via: gamespot

editor’s note: Embracer little by little is becoming more important in the industry, because until recently they bought a large part of the Square Enix studios. So with everything they have in store for the future, it’s likely that they will pick themselves up from this slide.