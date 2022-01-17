The modder showed some sections of the game on video, using a project called OpenLara.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 17, 2022, 23:29 2 comments

Although there is already a 2D version for Game Boy Color, we have never seen the original Tomb Raider run on GameBoy Advance, but someone already accomplished this feat. Using an open-source project called OpenLara, a modder worked to make this port, and shared it on video to demonstrate that 3D graphics work properly on the Nintendo handheld.

The game runs at 20 FPS and includes 3 scenariosOpenLara is it availabe thanks to XProger, who started working on the project since 2017. the modder encouraged to make their own creations with OpenLara, demonstrating its results on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. He also managed to get the game to work in split screen, as he demonstrated in another video.

Clearly, the Game Boy Advance was not designed with 3D graphics in mind, which makes this work more interesting than the rest of the projects. XProger mentioned, that he managed to get the tutorial working and 3 scenarios from Tomb Raider. The port approaches 20fps, and contains the music and sounds of the original.

“The engine was completely overwritten to support older platforms without FPUs (Floating Point Units) and even entire divisions of the CPU,” mentioned Xproger when asked about how he managed to get the game into a cartridge from GameBoy Advance. “Uses software rasterization and matrix math done on an ARM (Advance RISC Machine) mount.”

In 2018, Tomb Raider was inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame, and its latest installment, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, received an update for PS5 with 4K resolution and 60 FPS. The next installment in the franchise is already in development, and will seek unify to the old Lara with her new version that debuted in 2013.

