A recent update of the Tomb Raider official site invite players to to sign up for being the “first to know” about the “latest news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise,” including “rewards, exclusives, merch, releases and more.”

If you combine the timing of the sudden site update with rumors that Crystal Dynamics is preparing to unveil a game later this year – leaks coming from the well-known Miller Ross, who has accurately revealed information about Marvel’s Avengers – is enough to make Lara Croft fans convinced that the time has come for an announcement on the next chapter of the saga.

You can sign up for the Tomb Raider newsletter here.