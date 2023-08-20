A recent update of the Tomb Raider official site invite players to to sign up for being the “first to know” about the “latest news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise,” including “rewards, exclusives, merch, releases and more.”
If you combine the timing of the sudden site update with rumors that Crystal Dynamics is preparing to unveil a game later this year – leaks coming from the well-known Miller Ross, who has accurately revealed information about Marvel’s Avengers – is enough to make Lara Croft fans convinced that the time has come for an announcement on the next chapter of the saga.
Tomb Raider: what news can we expect?
Obviously for now it is only speculation and it is possible that Crystal Dynamics is simply trying to create and expand its own community of players, especially since it is no longer part of Square Enix (and therefore does not have access to the social channels of this company) .
In fact, we recall that Crystal Dynamics is now part of the Embracer Group. However, we do not know how this company intends to use the Tomb Raider franchise.
As a reminder, Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live is upon us, so there is a possibility that an announcement is planned for that show.
