Recently, Crystal Dynamics relaunched the official website for the series tomb Raideralso publishing a new image of Lara Croft which was taken as indicative of the new look of the protagonist, but the team later specified that this is not necessarily representative of the character's new look, denying the question.
As we have seen, with the opening of the new official Tomb Raider website, through a sort of enigma an unpublished image of Lara Croft also appeared, defined as a “Lara Croft unified“, in the sense that it seemed to represent the new classical aspect of the protagonist, who reached maturity after the reboot trilogy.
However, speaking with the Spanish magazine Vandal, Crystal Dynamics specified that what we saw in the image does not necessarily represent the new appearance of the protagonist as she will be seen in the game in development, which could therefore be different.
What will be the new appearance of Lara Croft?
The team has reported that it is not yet ready to be able to reveal the new Lara Croft of the game currently being worked on, in collaboration with Amazon Game Studios through a rich and important partnership.
The only thing that is officially confirmed is that the new Tomb Raider is in development on Unreal Engine 5 and that the developers intend to remain faithful to the origins of the series by taking us into a setting that “rewards players who dedicate themselves to exploration in a creative way, as well as engaging in challenging puzzles and a wide variety of enemies to face” .
Therefore, everything needs to be redone for the investigators: the new Lara Croft has not yet been revealed and the one contained in the image is probably just a reworking of the classic appearance, but we await further developments on the matter.
