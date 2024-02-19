Recently, Crystal Dynamics relaunched the official website for the series tomb Raideralso publishing a new image of Lara Croft which was taken as indicative of the new look of the protagonist, but the team later specified that this is not necessarily representative of the character's new look, denying the question.

As we have seen, with the opening of the new official Tomb Raider website, through a sort of enigma an unpublished image of Lara Croft also appeared, defined as a “Lara Croft unified“, in the sense that it seemed to represent the new classical aspect of the protagonist, who reached maturity after the reboot trilogy.

However, speaking with the Spanish magazine Vandal, Crystal Dynamics specified that what we saw in the image does not necessarily represent the new appearance of the protagonist as she will be seen in the game in development, which could therefore be different.