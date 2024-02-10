With a post on Xbox Wire, Aspyr revealed that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will have one photo modewhich will therefore allow you to take screenshots with particular care within the version remastered of the original trilogy of the series.
Also in this case, as per tradition, the photographic mode presents a series of options which allow you to personalize the shot as much as possible, including changes to be made to Lara Croft, filters, shots, various poses and more.
At any moment of the game it is possible to enter the mode in question, selecting between original and remastered graphics, choosing the customizations for Lara and various other options as also happens in the most recent chapters of the series.
Lots of options for Lara
As we can see from the examples published on Xbox Wire, for each shot it is possible to move and rotate theframing at will to find the best angle, change the width of the field of view, the inclination and various other characteristics.
As for Lara, we can decide thesuit for the protagonist to wear, as well as a wide series of poses and expressions to adopt to find the perfect shot. The ability to control the camera freely at any time, however, can also be useful for discovering the secrets of the levels, revealing the location of secrets and access points that are difficult to see.
We remind you that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is now arriving, with the release date set for February 14, 2024: we have also seen that the game has hundreds of trophies but no platinum on PS5, it seems, and that a physical version could be on the way later.
