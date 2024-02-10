With a post on Xbox Wire, Aspyr revealed that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will have one photo modewhich will therefore allow you to take screenshots with particular care within the version remastered of the original trilogy of the series.

Also in this case, as per tradition, the photographic mode presents a series of options which allow you to personalize the shot as much as possible, including changes to be made to Lara Croft, filters, shots, various poses and more.

At any moment of the game it is possible to enter the mode in question, selecting between original and remastered graphics, choosing the customizations for Lara and various other options as also happens in the most recent chapters of the series.