Time to votes also for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croftwhich apparently convinced the criticism. Many didn't tear their clothes up, considering that it was a modernization operation, but they still applauded the innovations, in particular with regards to the quality of life and the graphics.

In short, the old titles remain, but now new players will also be able to approach them classics without having to overcome the barrier of tank controls, now almost completely disused.