Time to votes also for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croftwhich apparently convinced the criticism. Many didn't tear their clothes up, considering that it was a modernization operation, but they still applauded the innovations, in particular with regards to the quality of life and the graphics.
In short, the old titles remain, but now new players will also be able to approach them classics without having to overcome the barrier of tank controls, now almost completely disused.
The votes
- multiplayer.it – 8.0 / 10
- Dexerto – 5 / 5
- PSX Brasil – 95 / 100
- COGconnected – 90 / 100
- Video Chums – 8.6 / 10
- GamingTrend – 85 / 100
- Pure Nintendo – 8.5 / 10
- Push Square – 8 / 10
- Nintendo Life – 8 / 10
- PC Gamer – 78 / 100
- XboxEra – 7.8 / 10
- GameGrin – 7.5 / 10
- God is a Geek – 7 / 10
- CGMagazine – 7 / 10
- But Why Tho? – 5 / 10
As you can see, the reviews are generally good or excellent, with one exception. Paradoxically, there are those who praised the fact that the three games were revised without being revolutionized and those who would have preferred more profound interventions. So, if you are among those who are looking for an experience in line with the original, you will certainly be happy to play this collection; vice versa, if you were expecting more changes you might be disappointed.
