Considering the classicist and nostalgic taste of the operation, it is normal to think that users interested in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered they may want it in physical editionsomething not currently on the market, but which could arrive later, with Aspyr who commented the question.

To tell the truth, it's practically a no comment, but in a recent NintendoEverything interview with Aspyr on the game in question, the company's director of product, Chris Bashaar, responded vaguely, claiming only that “we have no no announcement made yet on a physical release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.”

However, many see this response as a sort of opening, considering that, in fact, Bashaar does not exclude the possibility of launching a physical version, limiting himself to saying that this has not yet been announced, suggesting that it could be presented in a second moment.