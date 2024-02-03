Considering the classicist and nostalgic taste of the operation, it is normal to think that users interested in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered they may want it in physical editionsomething not currently on the market, but which could arrive later, with Aspyr who commented the question.
To tell the truth, it's practically a no comment, but in a recent NintendoEverything interview with Aspyr on the game in question, the company's director of product, Chris Bashaar, responded vaguely, claiming only that “we have no no announcement made yet on a physical release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.”
However, many see this response as a sort of opening, considering that, in fact, Bashaar does not exclude the possibility of launching a physical version, limiting himself to saying that this has not yet been announced, suggesting that it could be presented in a second moment.
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered looks faithful to the originals
For fans of games in physical format this could be enough to look forward to the next release of a version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on optical media or cartridge (regarding Nintendo Switch).
For the moment, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is a collection available exclusively in format digitalconsidering that it is also a limited-sized production, which nevertheless seems to be really very interesting.
These are remastered versions of the first three chapters of the series, which keep the original games intact in terms of content and structure, but with an increase in texture resolution and a general improvement in graphics between animations and stability. The preload date was recently revealed, as well as various details on the new features introduced.
