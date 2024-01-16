If you still don't have someone to spend February 14 with, don't worry, because that day will be available Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, a collection that, as its name indicates, is a collection of the first three titles in the series remastered for modern platforms. Just a few weeks after its launch, The improvements included in this package have finally been revealed, and it seems that we are facing a great offer.

Through a publication on the PlayStation Blog, Chris Bashar, director of production at Aspyr, the team in charge of this remastering, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered not only includes the first three titles with all the expansions that arrived at the time, but we will be able to enjoy a series of visual improvements and aesthetic changes that will be liked by all users.

To start, the remastered collection uses the original source code and engine, so it is possible to switch between the remastered and the original visual style. Along with this, a modern control configuration has been included, which is inspired by the generation of Legends, Anniversary and Underworld. This means that the right stick is used to move the camera, and Lara is controlled directly based on the camera position.

If this is not your style and you want to live an experience that is close to the original, An option is also available that allows us to play with tank controls. Along with this, it has been mentioned that bosses now have life bars. Another element that helps exploration is the sprites, which are now 3D elements, instead of 2D images.

So you can show off on your social networks, a photo mode has also been included. One of the most important improvements is in the lighting effects, which now work in real time. Likewise, new environments and enemies are included, as well as a new model for Lara Croft, adjustments to animations, textures and VFX, and multiple additional details of this type.

Everything seems to indicate that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered It is the complete package when it comes to PlayStation 1 game remasters. Now we just have to wait until next February 14 to enjoy this title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. On related topics, rumor indicates that Amazon has purchased the Tomb Raider property. Likewise, Tomb Raider will have its own anime.

Editor's Note:

After the disappointment that was the Metal Gear Solid collection, everything seems to indicate that those who buy the Tomb Raider package will have access to three fantastic games in the best way possible today. Without a doubt, a great offer that cannot be missed.

Via: PlayStation Blog