Bad news for nostalgic Italian players who can't wait to relive Lara Croft's exploits in Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered arriving in digital stores next month. In fact, the collection games they will not have Italian dubbingdespite being present in the original versions.

The confirmation comes from both the Steam page and the game's Xbox Store page, where the presence of only subtitles in the language of the Bel Paese is confirmed. This could clearly make players turn up their noses for more than one reason. As already mentioned at the beginning, the original games were dubbed in Italian, so the choice by Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics not to include it is truly incomprehensible. On the contrary, the game was dubbed into other European languagesto be precise, French, German, Russian, as well as English.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new, given that in recent years we have seen more and more studios and publishers decide not to invest in this sense in our market. Among the most recent examples that have caused the greatest sensation, for example, we find Alan Wake 2 and Starfield, despite the fact that the previous games made by their authors had been dubbed in Italian.