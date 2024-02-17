Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered, the naked mods are flocking after a few days after launch

As was easily predictable, a few days after launch Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered already has a large amount of nude mod available. After all, it is a revival collection, so the modders wanted to reproduce exactly the euphoria of the time. After all, we are talking about the series for which nude mods were invented.

Bare graves

For those uninformed on the subject, naked mods are simply used to remove clothes characters, usually female, but sometimes also male (now they come out for every game). In most cases, sexual attributes are reconstructed, which are not present in the original versions of the models. In its own way it is a demanding job.

Moralisms aside, it was practically impossible that Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered didn't have naked mods, which should be considered almost as a historical tribute. However, there are a lot of them (naturally we will not provide you with the Nexus Mods links to download them), with some players asking for more and more anatomical details to admire.

For the rest, we remind you that Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is available for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Includes redone editions of the first three historic chapters.