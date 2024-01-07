Sandbox Strategies recalls, with a post on X, that Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is now on its way, confirming the release date on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox and also attaching an interesting video that shows a direct comparison between the originals and the new versions.
The tweet derives from the new partnership agreement signed by Sandbox Strategies to promote the collection in question, developed by Aspyr in collaboration with CDE, but also serves to confirm the established plans for the release and the fact that the game is a full multiplatform.
In fact, we talked about Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered with its presentation during the Nintendo Direct last September, but the title is also expected to arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series .
A collection of original and restored versions
Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered will be available on those platforms on February 14, 2024so there isn't much time left until the launch of this interesting collection which offers remastered versions of the three original chapters of the series.
“Restored with love and containing various features”, claims the message in question, which reports some elements of this collection of games. Among these is the possibility of switching from original and improved graphicsselect between modern and classic controls, the ability to apply a camera “Lock-on” and the addition of unlockable achievements.
All this is added to the obvious graphic rework: the titles contained in Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered are remastered versions of the original Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider 2 and Tomb Raider 3, with the possibility of playing with the original aspects or with the graphic reworks which mainly deal with increasing the resolution and correcting some inaccuracies with a more solid 3D.
