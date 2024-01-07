Sandbox Strategies recalls, with a post on X, that Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is now on its way, confirming the release date on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox and also attaching an interesting video that shows a direct comparison between the originals and the new versions.

The tweet derives from the new partnership agreement signed by Sandbox Strategies to promote the collection in question, developed by Aspyr in collaboration with CDE, but also serves to confirm the established plans for the release and the fact that the game is a full multiplatform.

In fact, we talked about Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered with its presentation during the Nintendo Direct last September, but the title is also expected to arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series .