Just a few days left until the launch of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered and as usual PlayStation Game Size has searched the PlayStation Store database to offer us information on the preload date of digital copies for PS4 and PS5 and the application weight.

Size-wise, let's talk about 3,963 GB on PS5, while on PS4 it reaches 7,365 GB, in both cases we are talking about two featherweights. The weight refers to version 1,000,001 for PS5 and 1.01 for PS4, therefore including a first corrective patch, which could be followed by others at launch and in the following weeks.

The start of the preload on the PlayStation Store is set at the stroke of midnight between 11 and 12 Februaryor two days before the launch, set for February 14th also on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.