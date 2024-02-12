You are interested in learning more about Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered? You can't wait to get back into the shoes of Lara Croft original, the tough one who didn't cry even if a boulder fell on her? Then look at ours video preview, in which the brave Giordana Moroni tells us about the first levels of the game, giving us her impressions of the project, waiting for the review. Let's see the video:
Among the most interesting innovations that Giordana talks to us about is certainly the revision of the control system, for those who can't stand the old “tank” system, which is still selectable, considered one of the biggest obstacles to allowing new players to access the game.
In general, our Giordana tells us about a very interesting project, which has enjoyed treatment on the graphics really effective, including new textures, advanced lighting effects, completely revised elements such as fluids and so on. In general, the three games still seem to be in line with the originals, to the delight of purists who don't want to see that experience altered.
For the rest, we remind you that Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered will be released on February 14, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Who knows, it might introduce the joy of vintage action adventures to a whole new audience.
