You are interested in learning more about Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered? You can't wait to get back into the shoes of Lara Croft original, the tough one who didn't cry even if a boulder fell on her? Then look at ours video preview, in which the brave Giordana Moroni tells us about the first levels of the game, giving us her impressions of the project, waiting for the review. Let's see the video:

Among the most interesting innovations that Giordana talks to us about is certainly the revision of the control system, for those who can't stand the old “tank” system, which is still selectable, considered one of the biggest obstacles to allowing new players to access the game.