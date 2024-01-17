Through a post published on PlayStation Blog, the Aspyr team spoke about the work done with the collection Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered and of news and changes made for the original games to adapt them to modern platforms, ahead of the launch scheduled for February 14th.

The developers were very clear on one point: the gameplay of the first Tomb Raider is “timeless” and therefore they decided not to modify even a comma of the original code in this sense, focusing instead on some additions, such as a modern control system which complements the traditional one.

“We had a firm belief that the gameplay of Tomb Raider I, II and III was timeless and thanks to the use of the already existing source code we could see every element (jumps, secrets, enemies and puzzles) as it was designed and conceived by the original development team”, said director Chris Bashaar, the director. “So the conversation turned to: how can we surprise and satisfy these fans? And this is where we started thinking about additions rather than changes. ”

As for the new control system, Aspyr claims to have taken inspiration from the Legend, Anniversary and Underworld chapters of Tomb Raider. As a result, the right stick controls the camera, and Lara's movements are based on her position, much like in any modern game. In any case, if desired, it will be possible to activate the classic system of the original games from the options.

Other changes include the addition of a health bar visible on the screen for bosses, the replacement of 2D sprites with 3D models, the addition of 200 trophies to obtain and a rich Photo mode. Aspyr also states that there are also some other little gems in the collection that he prefers not to reveal so as not to ruin the surprise for the players.