Remaining essentially faithful to the originals, Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered has not applied any variation to the contents, which leaves all the characteristics of the classic trilogy unchanged, including those elements that reflect a sensitivity quite different from the modern one, which has pushed Crystal Dynamics to insert a warning about the presence of racial and ethnic stereotypes within the titles.
Since these are games dating back almost 30 years, it is clear that these are products that reflect a different taste and a different sensitivity from that of now, even beyond the obvious technological differences that emerge at first glance.
Among these elements that today may appear somewhat discordant with current taste and sensitivity there are also some representations which reflect racial and ethnic stereotypes that are now quite out of date, and the original authors wanted to make this clear immediately at the start of the collection in question.
The message from Crystal Dynamics
“The games in this collection contain some offensive depictions of people and cultures that are rooted in racial and ethnic prejudice,” Crystal Dynamics wrote in the notice in Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered. “These stereotypes are deeply offensive and are not excusable, nor do they align with our values at Crystal Dynamics. Rather than remove this content, we have chosen to present it in its original and unaltered formin the hope of recognizing their negative impacts and learning from them as well.”
Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is a collection that aims to bring the first three chapters of the series back to the present day in their original form, with some technical adjustments that can also be removed. For this reason, the removal or alteration of the contents has been excluded, to maintain fidelity to the originals.
To learn more about the collection in question, we refer you to our review of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered published today.
