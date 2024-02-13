Remaining essentially faithful to the originals, Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered has not applied any variation to the contents, which leaves all the characteristics of the classic trilogy unchanged, including those elements that reflect a sensitivity quite different from the modern one, which has pushed Crystal Dynamics to insert a warning about the presence of racial and ethnic stereotypes within the titles.

Since these are games dating back almost 30 years, it is clear that these are products that reflect a different taste and a different sensitivity from that of now, even beyond the obvious technological differences that emerge at first glance.

Among these elements that today may appear somewhat discordant with current taste and sensitivity there are also some representations which reflect racial and ethnic stereotypes that are now quite out of date, and the original authors wanted to make this clear immediately at the start of the collection in question.