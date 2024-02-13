Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered is the protagonist of an interesting video made by IGN, which puts a comparison the graphics of the remaster with the three original games included in the collection.

The differences they are obviously clear: the resolution is substantially increased, as is the frame rate, and although the polygonal models have not been modified the developers have done a great job on the effects.

As reported some time ago, among the new features of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered there are also some interventions on the gameplay aimed at making interactions and controls more current, to the benefit of the enjoyment of the experience.