Square Enix got rid of Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and other western studies because according to what they did not return the investment they made in them. Now all the franchises of these studios are in new hands and in the case of tomb Raidera new one for each publisher, in this case, Amazon Games.

To date, Amazon Games is known for the release of some MMOs like New World, the point is that they are just trying their luck with more established IPs and the first one is Tomb Raider which belongs to Crystal Dynamics.

“Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics announced today that they have reached an agreement under which Crystal Dynamics will develop a new cross-platform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally.“, indicated a press release. “The new, as yet untitled Tomb Raider is a single-player narrative adventure that continues the story of Lara Croft“.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that, since the last trilogy, which had a decent reception, we haven’t seen any new announcement until Crystal Dynamics said it was already working on a new project, even still under the umbrella of Square Enix.

The new Tomb Raider will be developed with Unreal Engine 5

The game that has Lara Croft as its protagonist has gone through a bit of everything since May 2022. First, because Embracer Group was made of Crystal Dynamics, then when it was announced that the new video games would be developed with Unreal Engine 5 and, now, we have a new Publisher for the project.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the project is in an early stage of development, so it’s going to take a long time to show something new. With any luck, E3 2023 could be the right showcase for the new production from Crystal Dynamics.

Also, let’s not forget that Crystal Dynamics is still working on updates for Marvel’s Avengers while also supporting Microsoft Studios on a new Perfect Dark.

