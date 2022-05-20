Embracer Group recently unveiled its latest financial results and, in its report, obviously talked about the recent $ 300 million deal that led to the acquisition of Eidos and Crystal Dynamics.

The agreement also brings IP as under the umbrella of the company tomb Raider, Deus Ex, thief And Legacy of Kain and, apparently, these series may return in the future with remakes and remasters.

Speaking of these famous and beloved IP, Embracer Group claimed to have had “an overwhelming and very positive response. In these IPs we see great potential, both in terms of sequels and the development of remakes, remasters, spin-offs and transmedia projects.“.

Embracer stresses that all projects related to these IPs will be realized only after the closing of the agreement which, according to the company, will be finalized between July and September.

Later, we’ll find out if Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain are truly returning with remakes and remasters.

From Embracer Group’s earnings report today: you probably should expect remakes, remasters, spin-offs and more following the recent Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal acquisitionshttps://t.co/hHB4YiG2oh pic.twitter.com/PO8vjW3Ec4 – Nibel (@Nibellion) May 19, 2022



In related news, we learned that during the Embracer Group report, board member Matthew Karch revealed that Aspyr and Saber Interactive will be working together on the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Source: Twitter.