The next title of tomb Raider it might show a version of Lara Croft rather particular, since the heroin would be an expert leading a team of tomb raiders. This news emerged thanks to a film script presumably used to choose the actors of the game not yet revealed (since the only certain presence is that of Lara), obtained and re-shared by Sacred Symbols. According to that alleged script, the next chapter of Tomb Raider is known internally by the codename Project Jawbreakerand is described as “an action and adventure game set in a modern world shaken by a mysterious cataclysm“.

According to leaked casting notes for Lara, the project is attempting to hire a British actress of about 30similar to Emily Blunt or Romanund Pike, and the role will be involved in romantic scenes with another female character. As reported:

Lara Croft is currently at the top of the game. Gone are the days of inexperienced young women who only dealt with issues related to inheritance and family showdown. Lara let go of her childhood and totally embraced the life of an adventurer. Her legendary career has been praised and written down in the tabloids, tales of adventures that have inspired a new generation of grave robbers seeking their fortunes in the world. With this new stage in her life, Lara fully accepts her place in the ruins. For many years she has dived into the depths of forgotten places, played cat and mouse with many nefarious opponents and worked to discover, preserve and protect the world’s lost secrets, making sure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

The script then describes what appears to be one team configurationwith Lara commanding a team of looters, and many characters could be involved in the main gameplay alongside her.

Over the years, Lara found herself alone at the top. The beginning of this new chapter presents Lara with a problem par excellence of the adult world: finding herself grappling with something too big to be managed by one person. In this new adventure, Lara will face a challenge that she can only win with a team by her side. Collaboration, however, is foreign to her: she has always managed to do everything by herself so, in this situation, she is like a fish out of water.

Earlier this year it was announced by Crystal Dynamics that the next Tomb Raider is entered development on Unreal Engine 5.