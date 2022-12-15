Amazon Games will publish next tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics, as announced by the development studio itself. That the project was in the works was known, having been unveiled in April 2022 during the State of Unreal 2022. Little or nothing was said about the game at the time. The only certainty is that it will use Unreal Engine 5. Now the publisher’s announcement has arrived.

From the press release we learn that the agreement provides for a cross-platform title and that Amazon Games will publish the game globally. Other details speak of a game single player narrative that will continue the story of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider series.

“It will incorporate all the elements that made Tomb Raider one of the video game industry’s most revered franchises, putting players in control of a multidimensional, confident Lara in an environment that will reward exploration and creativity in finding your own course, with intricate puzzles to solve and a wide variety of enemies to face and overcome.”

The use of theUnreal Engine 5 as an engine and it is revealed that development is still in its early stages.

In short, not much is known for now, but for now we can make do with the information provided. We’ll see if the new Tomb Raider will represent a rebirth for the franchise or not.