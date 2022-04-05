He had long awaited an announcement from Crystal Dynamics about the brand of tomb Raiderand finally, today in which we had the opportunity to talk about the potential ofUnreal Engine 5a new chapter that will exploit the graphics engine of Epic Games has been confirmed.

At the moment, they are not there yet information about the new chapter and its contents that the new adventure of Lara Croft will narrate, although it is now clear that it is possible to expect a title with particularly interesting graphic claims, given the potential of the software of the house that made Fortnite.

The brand has already had the opportunity to demonstrate its maturity thanks to the maturity of the developer Crystal Dynamics, with the latest chapters arriving on last generation consoles and on PC that have been able to bring Lara’s adventures into the homes of many players.

We do not yet know how the game will improve under the graphic front continuing to be edited by the authors, who now with the potential of Unreal Engine 5 they will certainly make Tomb Raider suitable for the new generation of video games.

As for the last chapter of the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which closed the new trilogy, you can find all our contents by accessing from here. We do not know in any case how the story will continue, although it is easy to imagine that there is a sequel in sight, and not a prequel to the adventures that have now been loved by fans for many years.

Among other things, it has recently been confirmed that two chapters of the beloved historical brand, which has carried forward the history of video games, will also have the opportunity to arrive on Nintendo Switch and be able to be lived in portability. We have explored the issue in the article that you find at this link.