The account Twitter TheRaiderOrg revealed a Tomb Raider project that was reportedly canceled from Square Enix. The rumor reveals that Virtous Studios who collaborated in the development of NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy and even Uncharted 4, would have worked on a remastered version of tomb Raider Anniversary for the 25th anniversary of the saga.

This “new” Tomb Raider would present Rise of the Tomb Raider graphics on PS4 and Xbox One with the same visual elements. In addition, he opted to add survival content, something the saga has adapted to in recent times. However, the project was canceled, which led to the removal of a reference to Jacqueline Natla, the game’s main antagonist, from Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a game released in 2018, had a post-credits scene with Lara Croft at her mansion. In the original version of the game, before receiving the patches, a letter sent from Natla was on the living room table.

However, this letter disappeared after updates for the game were rolled out. Many players at the time thought that the saga trilogy could be expanded by recovering the character of Natla, although now it might seem that this was a clue to a possible remaster that hasn’t arrived at the end.

This report comes from a Chinese source. I’ve reached out to the #Tomb Raider community team for an official word. No response has been received yet. pic.twitter.com/c6qEYoOvCF – RAIDER (@TheRaiderOrg) August 7, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



At the moment there is little official news on the future of Tomb Raider. The sequel to the Lara Croft movie was recently canceled, while the next game we only know officially will run on Unreal Engine 5, although a leak has now revealed that it is an action-packed adventure set in a world where it is a mysterious cataclysm happened.

Source: ResetEra