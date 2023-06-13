After the recent rather worrying news about Embracer Groupthe large company that recently bought the Western teams that belonged to Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics he was keen to reassure fans about health status of Tomb Raider and Perfect Darkreporting that the projects are continuing without any negative consequences.

Embracer Group has recently announced a heavy restructuring, which also includes a reorganization of the workforce with many layoffs, but it seems that this is not destined to touch (or at least not heavily) the Crystal Dynamics team, which therefore continues its work more or less undisturbed.

“Thank you all for contacting us to inquire about Embracer Group and its announced restructuring plans,” reads a Twitter message from Crystal Dynamics. “We want to reassure fans that there will be no negative impact about our ongoing work with our partners The Initiative on Perfect Dark or the next Tomb Raider game that’s in the works with Amazon Games.”

In short, Crystal Dynamics wanted to clarify that the development of Perfect Dark and Tomb Raider continues without particular jolts, also reassuring on the state of the game in collaboration with The Initiative whose absence at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 has already aroused some suspicion, although it probably falls in the normality of a rather long development, as we also explained in our special on the great absentees from Microsoft.

At this point, we await any news on both, although we will probably still have to wait a bit.