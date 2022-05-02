tomb Raider And Deus Ex are two of the best IP ever but Square Enix it has not been able to make them profit as expected, wasting their enormous potential: this is the opinion of Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry.

The acquisition of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal by Embracer Group has inevitably sparked a series of reactions from the insiders, and indeed Battaglia’s utterances reflect a bit the general sentiment of users.

With Tomb Raider unable to total significant numbers and franchises like Deus Ex, thief And Legacy of Kain stuck in the pits for some time, there is no doubt that the management of these intellectual properties could be better. At this point it is better to sell them, in short.

“We are talking about some of the best PC intellectual properties ever and Square Enix somehow had no idea how to make them successful according to their enormous expectations,” wrote Alex Battaglia. “Sell them, please.”

In fact, the acquisition could prove to be excellent news for dormant IPs such as Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain and Thief, which Embracer Group would have an interest in making use of the current development teams.