It seems that tomb Raider is destined to also become one TV seriesproduced by Amazon Prime Video and entrusted to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the actress and screenwriter who previously worked on Killing Eve and Fleabag.

This was reported by the Hollywood Reporter which cites unidentified sources close to the matter: according to the newspaper, the Emmy winner, Phoebe Waller-Bridgewould be attached to write the script for the Tomb Raider TV series, with the project currently in the early stages of development.

This would also fall within the recently renewed collaboration agreement between the author and Amazon. According to the magazine’s sources, Waller-Bridge has no plans to join the TV series as an actress, but she is reportedly heavily involved in the production through script writing and also as an executive producer.

Also producing would be Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt, as well as Dmitri Johnson through the DJ2 company. Amazon has not yet responded to the Hollywood Reporter’s request for confirmation, but the information seems quite accurate in this regard. We are therefore awaiting any confirmations and also knowing who should play the role of Lara Croftafter the cancellation of the new film with Alicia Vikander.

The connection between the series and Amazon also has a parallel in the video games, as the company will release the new Tomb Raider currently in development at Crystal Dynamics. Waller-Bridge is now a well-known and sought-after character for new productions in Hollywood, after her successes with Fleabag and No Time to Die, while we will also see her as an actress in Indiana Jones 5.