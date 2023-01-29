The recent movements of Amazon on the brand tomb Raider unveil a larger project than previously thought, with a relaunch of the franchise in various multimedia fields and the creation of a interconnected universe between games, TV series and movies.

We’ve seen this week that Amazon seems to be planning a Tomb Raider TV series from Emmy winner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is expected to serve as writer and producer of the show. Previously, Amazon announced that it will serve as publisher for the new Tomb Raider video game in development at Crystal Dynamics, and things now appear to be part of a larger project set up by the company.

Still from the Hollywood Reporter comes the indiscretion on the work in progress at Amazon, which would also include a new moviewhich would tie into the in-development game and Tomb Raider TV series, creating an interconnected universe through a large Marvel or Star Wars-style project.

According to a source contacted by the trade magazine, it seems that the project is one of the largest ever set up by Amazon on the multimedia front, immediately after The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and required investments. Considering that for the series on Tolkien’s books there has been talk (unofficially) of about 250 million dollars spent in production, we can think that really important investments are expected for Tomb Raider.

At this point we await any confirmations, given that, at the moment, Amazon has not yet announced anything on the TV series and film front, but some news could emerge shortly. In the meantime, the new chapter of Tomb Raider in gaming terms is already confirmed and according to some rumors it is already well underway and destined to arrive before Perfect Dark, another title in development at Crystal Dynamics.