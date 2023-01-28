Phoebe Waller-Bridgebest known for being the lead actress of the TV series Fleabagwill be the screenwriter of the TV series tomb Raider produced by Amazon. The project, which is currently in the early stages of development, is the latest from the agreement between Amazon and Waller-Bridge.

According to the sources of The Hollywood Reporter it seems that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in addition to writing the screenplay for Tomb Raider, will not be part of the cast of actors of the aforementioned TV series. At least this is the current state of things, always according to the sources.

In addition to writing the screenplay, Waller-Bridge will be there executive producer of the series together Ryan Andolina And Amanda Greenblatt. Among the executive producers there will also be Dmitri M. Johnson through his company dj2.

The iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise has spawned three film adaptations between 2001 and 2018 with Angelina Jolie And Alicia Vikander both as Lara Croft.

Besides Tomb Raider, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also developing Sign Herean adaptation of the novel by Claudia Lux which will also involve the original author in the script.

For the moment Amazon has not confirmed or commented on this news and therefore there is still nothing official. If official announcements should arrive in the next few days, we will promptly update you.