Among the various items concerning tomb Raider And Amazon these days there is one that also speaks of afull acquisition of rights on the franchise, which would have passed into the possession of the e-commerce giant for 600 million dollars.

There are still no official confirmations on the matter, but the rumor seems to have come from Fellowship of Fans, a site dedicated to The Lord of the Rings. Within a piece of news concerning the alleged closure of relations between Middle-earth Enterprises and Warner Bros. on the rights to Tolkien’s books, the question of Tomb Raider is also thrown into the middle.

“Embracer Group has sold its rights to Tomb Raider to Amazon in an we can exclusively disclose deal worth approximately 600 million dollars for the entire package, making it the second largest acquisition after the rights to The Lord of the Rings.”

There are no official announcements in this regard, but the question would be grafted onto other news that has emerged in recent days. The Hollywood Reporter has in fact reported that Amazon is working on a Tomb Raider TV series, entrusted to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with the idea also of creating an interconnected universe between games, films and TV series on the franchise in question.

However, the details of the total acquisition of the rights to Tomb Raider by Amazon had not emerged, which therefore would have taken place with a 600 million dollar agreement with the Embracer Group. The issue would also make the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics by Embracer even more sensational, given the price difference: in fact, we recall that the Swedish group has acquired the Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal teams from Square Enix, with all the related intellectual properties (of which Tomb Raider is just one), at a price close to $300 million.