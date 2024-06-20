During the Limited Run Games event Tomb has been announced! 2 , remastered edition of the classic for PlayStation. Curious that it was revealed before the remastered edition of the first chapter was even available. In any case, it will be launched on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. So no Xbox version. The PC version will be available for purchase on Steam.

The announcement was accompanied by a presentation trailer, which features one of the game videos. We don’t see anything about the gameplay, but since it’s a game dating back to the PlayStation era, you probably already know it well. It’s all about seeing how the graphics have been improved and how the performance will be on the new gaming machines.

Whoopee Camp is still developing, the same studio that is working on the first episode. The game’s full title was Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, for a broader gameplay, with many new quests and a difficulty calibrated decidedly towards the other.