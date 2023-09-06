Tomaz Braga will become on Friday the 15th the tenth nationalized Brazilian player to defend the colors of the Spanish futsal team. The 33-year-old closing veteran, a flashy signing of Jimbee Cartagena this season, received a call this week from the national team to participate in the 2024 World Cup qualifying matches in Uzbekistan.

The natural closure of Fortaleza obtained Spanish nationality last June and fulfilled the wish of officially belonging to the country that has given it everything in the world of futsal. In Mallorca, Tomaz was the general captain of Palma Futsal for several years, in which he managed to be European champion and the best finisher in the Spanish league last season. Here he grew up as an athlete, but also as a person with the rest of his family. “This country changed my life and it is an honor to be a Spanish citizen,” he said shortly after taking the oath of the Constitution.

Fernandao, in 2016, the last



Tomaz Braga will wear the colors of the national team on Friday, September 15, the day scheduled for the qualifying match against the Czech Republic. At that time, the closure of Jimbee will officially end seven years without Brazilian players in the Spanish team. The last to do so was Fernando Maciel Gonçalves, ‘Fernandao’, who played his last game in 2016.

The pivot from Martorell, Playas de Castellón and Barcelona, ​​among others, put an end to an incredible ‘boom’ of nationalized Brazilians who were giving way to the Spanish team. The current was started in 1994 by an old acquaintance in regional futsal: Paulo Roberto. The legend of ElPozo Murcia (current institutional relations of Jimbee Cartagena) decided to defend the colors of Spain.

The decision of the great butcher center encouraged other of his compatriots to take the step to become naturalized and join the Spanish team. Thus, in 1996 the time of the mythical player from Playas de Castellón Arnaldo Ferreira arrived; in 1999 by Daniel Ibañes; three years after the closure of Sao Paulo Anderson de Almeida, ‘Purao’. In barely a decade, the cases of Alemao and the aforementioned Fernandao arrived.

Three other historic futsal players from Cartagena, Balo (Polaris), Marcelo (Polaris) and Edesio (GMI Cartagena) played in 2005, 2009 and 2002, respectively. With Ortiz retired, Raya set-up and Lozano injured, Fede Vidal reopens the Brazilian route to recruit Tomaz.