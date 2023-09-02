Tomatoes, price increases up to +400%. Fast food giants are taking them off their menus

Boom of the sector of the vegetables. The prices of peppers, aubergines and tomatoes recorded record growth in (almost) all global production areas in 2023. In detail, the most dramatic condition is taking place in India due to a 400% price increase for tomatoes: the price of a kilo of tomatoes is 107 rupees, equal to 1.19 euros per kilo, while in January it cost 27 rupees, equal to 0.30 euros per kilo.

A crazy variation for a country where consumers make extensive use of it and who are – therefore – in difficulty. In general, as he writes ItalyFruitThe price of vegetables increased by 37% compared to 2022. I price increasesas well as having a negative impact on the consumption and eating habits of Indians, they are also putting the global giants of fast food in crisis, such as McDonald’s, Subway And Burger Kingwho have decided to remove tomatoes from their menu recipes because they are unable to keep their menu prices constant.

“Even tomatoes need a holiday… we are unable to keep tomatoes in our recipes”. This is the notice to customers that can be read in the points of sale Burger King Indiaas he reports Reuters. But the chain, with 400 restaurants in the country, isn’t the only one to have made this decision; in fact it had been anticipated by McDonald’s And Subway.

The Indian government – through Finance Minister Sitharaman – has announced, as reported ItalyFruitthan to face the crisis imports of tomatoes from neighboring Nepal will begin. According to data provided by the government, the average wholesale price per kilogram of tomatoes in July stood at 98 rupees.

