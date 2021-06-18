What are the properties of tomatoes and what are the contraindications? Calories and nutritional values ​​of tomatoes? Things to know and use in pregnancy, breastfeeding and diabetes.

The tomato it is a vegetable very rich in beneficial principles for our body.

Property tomato

It is rich in water, vitamins C, A and B, lycopene, mineral salts and trace minerals including potassium, calcium, iron, selenium, zinc present above all in the pulp.

There peel it is instead an important source of fibers and is therefore a very good one natural remedy for constipation.

Among the principles we still find acids Which malic, milky, citric and arabic: malic and citric acid give the tomato that sour taste that stimulates gastric juices and salivation, favoring digestion.

Given the large amount of water of which it is composed (94g out of 100g), the tomato is an excellent natural thirst quencher and thanks to the mineral salts present it helps fight water retention and therefore cellulite.

Great natural remedy also to fight the fatigue muscle: in fact it is a food used for prevent cramps in the legs and arms.

The fiber content improves the functioning of intestinal activities.

Elixir of youth and properties of lycopene

Tomato is also an elixir of youth thanks to the presence of zinc and selenium that fight wrinkles and thanks to the lycopene, a carotenoid with property anti age is anti-tumor especially for those of the prostrate, breast and ovaries.

Some studies such as those published in the scientific journal International Journal of Cancer and by Harvard Medical School have highlighted how the habitual consumption of tomato-based dishes, typical of the Mediterranean diet, such as pasta with tomato sauce or pizza, significantly reduces the risk of cancer of the digestive system and a 34% risk of prostate cancer compared to those who never eat tomatoes.

Lycopene is also an antioxidant enemy of bad LDL cholesterol and a valid aid in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

Tomato calories and nutritional values

100 g of tomatoes they bring about 40 Calories , 3.5 g of Carbohydrates, 2 g of Fiber, 1 g of Protein and 0.2 g of Fat.

they bring about , 3.5 g of Carbohydrates, 2 g of Fiber, 1 g of Protein and 0.2 g of Fat. 100 g of dried tomatoes bring 250 Calories, 55 g of Carbohydrates, 14 g of Protein, 12.3 g of Fiber.

Tomato contraindications

It is not recommended for those suffering from gastritis or heartburn due to the presence of lecithin and its acidity.

Some subjects may show even severe allergic reactions due to intolerance tohistamine.

Avoid the consumption of unripe unripe tomatoes which are low in lycopene, but high in solanine, a substance that triggers abdominal and intestinal pain, which we also find in peppers or potatoes exposed to the sun highlighting themselves with green spots and is highly toxic and harmful to humans and in excessive doses of intake can even be fatal.

Tomatoes in pregnancy and lactation

Due to its properties it is a useful food during pregnancy and breastfeeding, but all the hygiene rules for cleaning fruit and vegetables must be followed to avoid toxoplasmosis.

It could cause regurgitation phenomena in newborns due to the acidity of tomatoes and it is therefore recommended to consult your doctor for a correct diet.

Tomatoes and diabetes

Due to the lack of sugars it is a vegetable recommended in the diet of diabetics

Uses of tomatoes in the aesthetic field

For his anti-aging properties and anti-oxidants the tomato fruit is used as a natural remedy against dry or oily skin, but also acne and pimples.

A do-it-yourself cream against pimples to prepare at home consists in crushing a tomato and adding a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil; then we use a wad soaked in our cream to massage the face.

In cosmetics pulp is used as a basic ingredient for toning and firming skin masks.

Tomatoes in the kitchen

Tomato is a basic ingredient of the Mediterranean diet, therefore there are many recipes with this ingredient.

It is possible to eat it both raw and cooked, indeed cooking increases the effectiveness of lycopene.

