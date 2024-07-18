The rawest and most liberating summer experience of all is to grab a hot tomato, either picked straight from the plant or rescued from the picnic basket after a couple of hours of walking, rub it lightly on the fabric of your T-shirt and take a big bite. That juice dripping down your hand, the sweet liquid filling your mouth… that is the essence of the Mediterranean summer.

It’s true, a tomato salad doesn’t need anything else but tomatoes. Extra virgin olive oil, flaky salt and a little freshly ground black pepper, if you ask me to be more precise. It should be kept simple, so that it can be prepared without the need to have a kitchen nearby. That’s why – because it requires a blender and a frying pan – today we’re talking about a tomato dish, which we’ll serve with a smoked sardine emulsion that will act as sauce and dressing, fresh chives and a crispy crust of bread and capers on top.

It is not done in two minutes, but the result is well worth it. The emulsion is a bit reminiscent of the sauce of toned vitellobut with a smoky touch that works very well with the tomato. Once made, it could also be used to dress a dish of ham, a carpaccio of zucchini or served as a spread for regañás or crudités. To ensure it is perfect for eating, it is recommended to leave the emulsion, chopped chives and crispy vegetables in a dry container, to assemble the dish just before sitting down at the table.

Difficulty : A little more than a basic tomato salad, but not much. Ingredients For 2 persons 2 seasonal tomatoes for salad

4 smoked sardines

1 egg yolk

Extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of capers

1 slice of bread

Black pepper

Fresh chives to taste Instructions 1. Blend the sardines with the egg yolk, black pepper and a little extra virgin olive oil. Once emulsified, add a little more oil while continuing to blend. 2. Chop the bread and capers. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan and fry the bread and capers until they are toasted. 3. 4. Cut the tomatoes into bite-sized wedges. Season with salt and arrange on a plate. 5. Serve a few dots of the sardine emulsion between the tomato pieces and finish with the crispy sauce and chives on top.

