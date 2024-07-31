Tomato puree, major seizure in Puglia: more than 170 thousand jars without labels

Recently, in Puglia, a large warehouse of tomato puree was discovered without any labeling or information about its origin. Located in the countryside of Cerignola, the warehouse contained numerous completely anonymous cans of tomato saucewithout the necessary indications on the origin and the manufacturing plant.

The operation, conducted by the Carabinieri Forestali of the Foggia Group in collaboration with the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products (ICQRF) of Puglia and Basilicata, led to a maxi-seizure of non-compliant products.

The intervention is part of the broader campaign to prevent and combat food fraud, known as “Action Plans for the Protection of Agri-food Production and the Fight against Counterfeiting”, and is part of the “Control Campaign 2024” initiative. The aim of this campaign is to guarantee food safety and ensure that all products are correctly labeled. Law enforcement operations focus on checking that products comply with current regulations, to offer consumers the certainty of purchasing quality and well-labeled goods.