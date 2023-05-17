Estadão Contenti

05/17/2023 – 11:23 am

São Paulo, 17th – The main movement in potato, lettuce, carrot and tomato prices was an increase in April. The highlight was the considerable rise in tomato prices. Onions fell in most of the Supply Centers (Ceasas) analyzed, shows the 5th Bulletin of the Brazilian Program for Modernization of the Horticultural Market (Prohort), of the National Supply Company (Conab), released this Wednesday, 17.

Conab’s research considers the five vegetables (potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and lettuce) with the greatest representation in sales in the main Ceasas in the country and which are most prominent in the calculation of the official inflation index (IPCA).

According to the state-owned company, after recording falls throughout this year, tomato prices rose again unanimously and significantly. “The supply of the product within Ceasas fell around 15% in April, pushing prices up. This reduction is explained by the output of the water harvest that was not compensated by the entry of the winter harvest, which from now on will supply the Ceasas”.

According to Conab, the transition of potato crops also influenced the offer of the tuber wholesale, causing the rise in prices, typical movement for the time of year.

For carrots, the upward movement of prices in Ceasas continues. However, the scenario signals a reversal in early May. “The firmer weather, without much rain, has facilitated the harvest by increasing root volumes in the markets, influencing a drop in prices already seen in the first weeks of this month”, says Conab.

In April, lettuce prices were mostly bullish. “The amount moved declined in almost all Ceasas. The supply from producing States also fell”, justified the state-owned company.

onion fall

Contrary to the behavior of other vegetables, onions recorded a new price drop in April, however, at a lower intensity than in previous months. Despite the bulb supply having fallen by 5.8%, it still remains at high levels, the main reason for this continued decline.

“With the good volume of national production, onion imports in the accumulated until April 2023 are well below those registered in the last two years, being 30% lower than in 2022 and 50% lower than in 2021, considering the same period”, said Conab.

fruits

The prices of the most commercialized fruits in the main wholesale markets in the country in April registered a decrease compared to March. Papaya was the product that registered the highest percentage of reduction, registering a negative average of 9.21%.

According to Conab, the drop in papaya prices is explained by the greater supply of the Formosa variety, which had an impact on prices and also influenced the reduction in papaya prices, in addition to competition with seasonal fruits such as ponkan tangerine and persimmon, among others. other factors. “The downward trend continues to be registered in the first weeks of May in the Central de Abastecimentos (Ceasas) analyzed”, said in a note the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto.

In the case of bananas, in addition to the decrease in prices, there was a drop in sales. This behavior of lower prices follows the history that shows a downward trend in quotations in the first half of the year.

A similar scenario is verified for oranges, apples and watermelons, with lower prices in wholesale markets and also a reduction in registered sales.

Statistical data from the Conab Prohort Bulletin were collected from 11 Ceasas located in São Paulo (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Vitória (ES), Curitiba (PR), São José (SC), Goiânia (GO), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Fortaleza (CE) and Rio Branco (AC).























