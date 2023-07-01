The popular former television host Carlos ‘Tomato’ BarrazaThroughout his artistic career, he had various partners. His first wife was Danuska Zapata, With whom did you have your daughter? Gaela Barraza. Years later, in 2016, he married the model Vanessa Lopez and, fruit of his marriage, his other heiress was born; However, some time later they separated amid scandals due to the singer’s infidelity.

We will tell you, then, what he is currently doing Vanessa Lopezwho was recently linked to Barraza after appearing on the “Love and Fire” program.

What does Vanessa Lopez do?

Carlos Barraza’s ex-partner has more than 231,000 followers on his Instagram account, a social network that helps him generate income through brand advertising. The influencer also has her own youth clothing brand, VL Store.

Why doesn’t Gaela Barraza want them to return?

The daughter of ‘Tomate’ Barraza and Danuska Zapatawho recently won the Miss Teen Model World 2023 contest, expressed his disagreement about a possible reconciliation between his father and Vanessa López, since he considers that his father is calmer being single.

Gaela Barraza has become a well-known modeling figure at her young age. Photo: Willax Capture See also The unexpected request of 'Tomate' Barraza to his daughter Gaela's school: "Can they give him a scholarship?"

“There is no way. Their stage (of a sentimental relationship) has already passed and, right now, they are both playing an incredible role as parents. I see my dad calmer and happier, so I have everything for myself,” he commented. the young woman in the program “Love and fire”.