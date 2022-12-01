Culiacán.- With a pair of home runs, the Tomateros de Culiacán headed to win 5-2 over the Algodoneros de Guasave to tie up the series that takes place in the Sinaloan capital.

jose louis bravo beginning hesitant on the mound and this was tapped for the Algodoneros in the first inning, by manufacturing a couple of runs.

Jorge Flores opened with a double and scored the win with a single by Esteban Quiroz, who advanced with a wild pitch and would score later with an unstoppable hit by Alejandro Ortiz.

The culichi draw occurred in the third inning. There, José Guadalupe Chávez got into circulation with a triple and stepped on the plate with a groundout by Alfredo López; Later, Jesús Fabela would score the equalizer with a simple RBI by Sebastián Elizalde.

Emmanuel Ávila was in charge of giving the advantage to the home team in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field. In the sixth chapter, Román Alí Solís would shoot his third home run of the season to bring Efrén Navarro ahead.

Bravo was one third away from scoring the win after coming off the mound after 4.2 innings pitched, leaving without a decision. The victory corresponded to Carlos Machorro.

Geno Encina suffered his fourth defeat of the season after giving up five earned runs in 6.0 innings. While Alberto Baldonado lowered the curtain for the fourth time in the campaign. Tomorrow the series will end with Manny Barreda (3-3, 2.36) facing Matt Pobereyko (4-2, 1.84). The game will start at 7:00 p.m.