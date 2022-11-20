Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.- The Culiacán tomato growers will dawn this Sunday in the basement of the general standwith one game left to finish the regular role of the first round of the 2022-2023 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP).

Los Guindas fell tonight by a score of 4-2 against the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón, thus losing the series in Sonoran lands and dropping to 10th place (last) by combining the two victories of Sultanes de Monterrey (against Mexicali) in a doubleheader, and the triumph of Charros de Jalisco in Mazatlán.

Neither Manny Barreda could avoid disaster of the cherrieswho succumbed 4-2 in Obregón.

The Yaquis quickly damaged Manny, since in the first episode they went ahead with a couple of runs. In that first attack by the tribe, Yadir Drake stood out, who drove in the first with a single, while Sekine also scored on Diego Madero’s shooting error for the locals to take a 2-0 lead.

The Yaquis took more advantage in the third episode. With runners on first and second, Victor Mendoza brought Phillip Ervin to the plate for it 3-0.

the cherries they broke the shutout in the sixth, against lefty Faustino Carrera. Sebastián Elizalde drove in a couple of runs with a single to right field, sending Diego Madero and Jesús Fabela to the plate. The Sonorans secured the victory with an infield hit by Víctor Mendoza in the seventh episode, which produced the final 4-2 at the feet of Taiki Sekine.

This Sunday the first round ends and the cherries will send the rookie David Holmberg against the Yaquis, for the third of the series. The confrontation is agreed for 5:10 p.m., Sonora and Sinaloa time.