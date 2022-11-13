Culiacán.- Román Ali Solís put on the cape of a hero shooting a star ball in the ninth inning with which the Tomateros from Culiacán left the Charros de Jalisco on the ground by board of 3-2.

It was the last chance for the cherries they will avoid sending the game to extra episodes, Francisco Lugo opened the shootout with a grounder to short stops to be the first out, but immediately Ali Solis arrived to turn on the first pitch to Erick Preciado and put it on behind left meadowthis being his second home run of the season.

Los Tomateros took control of the action in the first inning with Efrén Navarro’s sacrifice fly to score Jesús Fabela. The Guadalajarans would tie the game in the second episode with the same formula, this time Dariel Álvarez’s stomps and runs after Fernando Villegas’s fly. In the sixth round, Charros grounded out Japhet Amador’s second baseman, who ran into congested trails and pushed Culiacán on that play.who managed to tie the game in the seventh roll after a bad shot by Edson García at the initial, with which Francisco Lugo would step on promised land.

Joseph Louis Bravo He started for Tomateros and had no decision when he left the game tied when he came down from the mound in the fifth inning, during which time he struck out four enemies, allowed four hits and one earned run.

Secondly, Tyler Alexander he pitched 6.2 innings for the Charros and also had no decision. In that space, he had six hits, he allowed a hairline and prescribed three strikeouts. The victory went to Marshall Kasowski. Erick Preciado was defeated.

Tomorrow the winner of the series will be defined, where he will face Manny Barreda (3-2, 2.05), for Tomateros. Yoennis Yera (1-2, 4.60) will do it for the Charros. The club office announced that tomorrow, Sunday they will be announcing a new foreigner that will be in tune with the team, to be activated in the next few days.