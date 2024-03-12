One week until the dispute National Classic of the Liga MX between América and Chivas, the professional baseball team of the Mexican Pacific League, Culiacán tomato treeshave announced that they will “lend” their facilities at the Tomateros Stadium so that soccer lovers can watch the most important match in the First Division of Mexico.

Now that the season of winter baseball is on pause, the Tomateros team seeks to take advantage of its venue to provide a unique experience to its fans who share the passion for soccer, thus they have announced that on March 16 at exactly 8:00 p.m. (Sinaloa Time) they can watch the matchday 12 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League on your giant screen.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It should be noted that this opportunity will only be for fans who have a “Real Guinda”, this is the season ticket that will be sold starting with this new 2024-2025 season. “Since our classic is months away… the soccer one at our house. If you are Real Guinda, this March 16 you can enjoy the Tomateros del América vs Chivas Stadium starting at 8:00 p.m.“, it reads.

Uneven National Classic

For this opportunity America and Chivas Arrive at National Classic with a very marked difference compared to other editions. The azulcrema team will present itself as sub-leader with 24 points, while the Flock remains in 9th place with 15 units.

The formation they will use will also be a key point, since América will arrive with a practically complete squad, Chivas will not have two very important players like Víctor Guzmán and Jesús Orozco, in addition to having several defeats that could undermine their

performance this weekend.

The actions of this match will take place this Saturday, March 16 from the Akron Stadium field at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico), 8:00 p.m. (Sinaloa time) and can be seen completely live on the TV Azteca and TUDN signal.