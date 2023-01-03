The 2022-2023 regular season came to an end and the fans of Tomateros de Culiacán with their presence at the Tomateros stadium, consolidated the square as the first place in attendance of the circuit with a total of 465,491.

The leadership remains in the Sinaloan capital for the seventh consecutive year.

The cherry fans represented 20.05% of the total attendance of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LAMP), which was 2,320,599 people, surpassing Naranjeros de Hermosillo with 16.05% and Águilas de Mexicali with 10.40% who occupy the second and third place respectively.

With this figure, Tomateros de Culiacán is consolidated as the baseball club that received the most fans at home this 2022, followed by Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican Baseball League with 453,961 and Leones de Yucatán with 440,165. These figures in 45 home games of the regular role by the summer teams, against 34 of the cherries.